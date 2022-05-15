  • Brandon Wu putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Wu hits tee shot to 3 feet and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.