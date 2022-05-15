Brandon Wu putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brandon Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Brandon Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 12th, Wu hit his 132 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Wu hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

Wu hit his tee shot 239 yards to the native area on the 466-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.