Branden Grace shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 38th at 15 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Grace chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Grace chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grace had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.