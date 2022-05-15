Bill Haas putts well in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Bill Haas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Haas's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Haas had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.