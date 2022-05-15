-
Beau Hossler shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 15, 2022
Highlights
Beau Hossler's 26-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson
In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Beau Hossler makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 17th at 18 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.
Hossler got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Hossler's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
