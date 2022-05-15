Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 25th at 17 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman's tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Smotherman hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.