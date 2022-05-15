Andrew Novak delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Novak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Novak finished his day tied for 46th at 14 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 11th, Andrew Novak's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Novak hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Novak hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 8 under for the round.

Novak had a fantastic chip-in on the 232-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 41 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 8 under for the round.