Alex Noren delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his day tied for 12th at 20 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 third, Alex Noren's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Noren's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 8 under for the round.