Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Svensson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 69th at 10 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Svensson hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Svensson's tee shot went 122 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.