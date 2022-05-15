Adam Scott shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 32nd at 16 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Scott hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Scott's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Scott had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scott's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.