Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Adam Schenk hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 79th at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk had a fantastic chip-in on the 232-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.