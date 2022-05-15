Aaron Wise rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wise finished his day tied for 51st at 13 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Aaron Wise's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Wise had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

Wise tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to even for the round.