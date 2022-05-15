  • Aaron Wise rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise makes birdie on No. 15 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.