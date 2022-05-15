Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his final round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Rai hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 46th at 14 under; K.H. Lee is in 1st at 26 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 25 under; and Sebastián Muñoz and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 24 under.

Rai got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rai's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Rai had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.