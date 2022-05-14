Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 195 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.