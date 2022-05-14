Wesley Bryan putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Wesley Bryan had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Bryan's tee shot went 318 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 153 yards to the native area, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 98 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Bryan hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.