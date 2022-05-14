  • Wesley Bryan putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Wesley Bryan holes his green side flop shot at the par-5 18th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Wesley Bryan’s fantastic flop for eagle is the Shot of the Day

