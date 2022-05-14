Strong putting brings Vince Whaley a 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Vince Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Vince Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Whaley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 6 under for the round.