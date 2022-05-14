Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Vaughn Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 214 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.