Tyler Duncan putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Tyler Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green 15th, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.