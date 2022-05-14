Trey Mullinax shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.