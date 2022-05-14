Tommy Fleetwood shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

Fleetwood tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Fleetwood hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.