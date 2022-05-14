Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tom Hoge hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Hoge chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

Hoge his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.