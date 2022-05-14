Strong putting brings Taylor Moore a 7-under 65 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Taylor Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Taylor Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor Moore at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Moore hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Moore hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 7 under for the round.