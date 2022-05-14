Stephan Jaeger shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a 418 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 118 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 6 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 7 under for the round.