Seth Reeves putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 13th, Seth Reeves's 180 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Reeves reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Reeves at 2 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Reeves chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Reeves went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.