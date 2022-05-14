Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Straka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Straka chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 fourth green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.