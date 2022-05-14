Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 6-under 66 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Sebastián Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 6 under for the round.