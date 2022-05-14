Seamus Power shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 18th at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Power his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th, Power had a great 309-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Power at 3 under for the round.