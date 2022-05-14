  • Seamus Power shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.