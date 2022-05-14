Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.