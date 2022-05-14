Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings's tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.