Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sahith Theegala hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Sahith Theegala had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green fourth, Theegala suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.