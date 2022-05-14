Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 6th at 17 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth Palmer hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 12th, Palmer hit his 228 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Palmer's 193 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.