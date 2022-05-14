Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Rory Sabbatini in the third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Rory Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.