Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Uihlein hit 2 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.