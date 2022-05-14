Peter Malnati shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Malnati at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Malnati's 201 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.