Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Paul Barjon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 11th, Barjon's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 under for the round.