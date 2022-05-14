Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 83rd at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Kizzire hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.