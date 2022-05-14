Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Rodgers hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.