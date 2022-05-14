Pat Perez shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 42nd at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 187 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.