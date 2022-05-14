Nate Lashley shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 47th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 183 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Lashley hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.