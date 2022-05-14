  • Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira makes birdie on No. 12 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.