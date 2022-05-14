Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 21st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 fourth green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Pereira's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 18th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pereira to 2 under for the round.