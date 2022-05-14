Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Michael Thompson in the third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thompson finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Michael Thompson at 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.