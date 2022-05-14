Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Gligic got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.