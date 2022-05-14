Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGreevy finished his day tied for 77th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Max McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy hit his tee at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.