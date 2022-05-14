Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 12th at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, McNealy hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.