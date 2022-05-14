Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthias Schwab hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwab hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 216-yard par-3 green 15th, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.