  • Matthew NeSmith delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew NeSmith spins wedge off tee and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.