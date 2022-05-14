Matthew NeSmith delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 42nd at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Matthew NeSmith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.