Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Kuchar had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.