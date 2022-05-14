Martin Trainer shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Trainer had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Trainer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.