Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.