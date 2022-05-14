  • Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard's impressive chip and birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.