Marc Leishman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Leishman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.