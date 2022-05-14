  • Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Lanto Griffin makes a 38-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin's 38-foot eagle putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Lanto Griffin makes a 38-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.