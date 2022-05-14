Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 53rd at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 21 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 20 under; and Joaquin Niemann is in 3rd at 19 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green seventh, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Griffin at even for the round.